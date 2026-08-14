Shehbaz warns India over IWT ahead of Independence Day

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, governs water distribution between India and Pakistan.

It allocates 20% of the Indus River System's water to India and 80% to Pakistan.

The western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) are allocated to Pakistan, while India gets access to eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej).

Despite its suspension by New Delhi after a terror attack blamed on Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in April 2025, Pakistan maintains that the treaty is still legally binding.