Nail-studded walls erected, 35,000 troops deployed: What's happening in Islamabad
What's the story
Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, has been fortified with at least 20,000 shipping containers ahead of a planned march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The march is scheduled for September 27 to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023. In a bid to prevent PTI supporters from entering Islamabad, authorities have welded these containers together and added outward-facing metal spikes.
Medical readiness
Hospitals on high alert for possible humanitarian crisis
Hospitals in Islamabad have also been put on high alert, with preparations for a possible "humanitarian crisis" and "mass casualty incident."
Non-essential surgeries are being postponed and stable patients discharged to make room for potential casualties.
According to Dawn, Islamabad hospitals have been told to maintain reserves of at least 100 bags of blood and keep all ambulances functional and ready for emergencies.
Protest support
PTI march backed by several organizations
Nearly 35,000 additional police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed in and around the capital, Reuters reported, quoting an Interior Ministry official, on Wednesday.
The mobilization comes as the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party launched protests against rising petroleum prices, aiming to force the government to abolish a special tax on petroleum products.
Farmers have also announced preparations to join the march, with at least two such organizations, Kissan Ittehad Pakistan and the PTI's peasant wing, preparing protests.
Protest fears
Authorities worried about size of protests
According to Al Jazeera's Pakistan correspondent Kamal Hyder, many Pakistanis believe the administration is "panicked" because it is not known how massive the protests in Islamabad could grow.
Drop Site News reported that Islamabad's hospitals have been put on emergency footing and directed to prepare for a possible "mass casualty situation or surge."
The government has also detained several PTI leaders and Imran Khan's family members under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.
Government stance
Interior minister warns PTI against going ahead with march
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned the PTI against going ahead with its planned march.
He said the government would take measures "once and for all" to stop prolonged demonstrations.
"It is not like that they come and they fire shots and you do nothing," he said.
Two major highways linking Islamabad to the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been closed until further notice.