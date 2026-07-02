Pakistan's solar power boom is driven by citizens

Pakistan's largest source of electricity is now solar power

By Mudit Dube 04:40 pm Jul 02, 202604:40 pm

What's the story

Pakistan has witnessed one of the world's fastest rooftop solar booms, with solar power becoming the country's biggest source of electricity during peak demand. This transformation is largely due to the widespread adoption of rooftop solar panels by households and businesses, spurred by rising electricity tariffs and frequent blackouts. The shift is not government-led but rather driven by ordinary citizens installing solar panels on their rooftops.