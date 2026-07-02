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Pakistan's largest source of electricity is now solar power
Pakistan's solar power boom is driven by citizens

Pakistan's largest source of electricity is now solar power

By Mudit Dube
Jul 02, 2026
04:40 pm
What's the story

Pakistan has witnessed one of the world's fastest rooftop solar booms, with solar power becoming the country's biggest source of electricity during peak demand. This transformation is largely due to the widespread adoption of rooftop solar panels by households and businesses, spurred by rising electricity tariffs and frequent blackouts. The shift is not government-led but rather driven by ordinary citizens installing solar panels on their rooftops.

Capacity growth

Pakistan added around 27GW distributed solar

Between 2023 and 2025, Pakistan added around 27 gigawatts (GW) of distributed solar capacity. This is roughly equal to the country's entire conventional thermal power capacity built over decades. The country has also become one of the world's largest importers of Chinese solar panels, importing over 16GW annually in both 2024 and 2025.

Supply increase

Rooftop solar now nearly 28% supply

Currently, rooftop solar accounts for nearly 28% of Pakistan's electricity supply. This is a significant increase from around 10% two years ago. The transition to solar power has been driven by economics rather than government incentives, with cheaper Chinese-made solar panels making rooftop systems affordable for households, businesses, and farmers.

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Economic impact

Solar cuts fuel imports, boosts reliability

The solar revolution has brought wider economic benefits to Pakistan. Reliable daytime electricity has allowed households to use appliances without worrying about outages, while farmers have replaced diesel-powered irrigation pumps with solar-powered systems. Analysts estimate that the country has reduced billions of dollars in oil and liquefied natural gas imports by generating more electricity from solar power.

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