Pakistan rakes up J&K after India's clarification on UN resolution
What's the story
Pakistan has once again raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir after India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified its position on a United Nations resolution. The resolution, which India voted in favor of, aimed at "rebalancing" global cartographic representation. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that the vote was in line with promoting equal-area cartographic representation but did not endorse any specific map or boundary depiction.
Disputed territory
'J&K internationally recognized disputed territory'
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly rejected India's assertions, calling them "baseless."
"India's unilateral actions and continued illegal occupation cannot alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir," a Pakistani statement stated.
It added, "The relevant UN resolutions stipulate that its final disposition must be made in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices."
Resolution details
UN resolution adopted on September 4
The UN resolution, titled "Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World's Regions, Particularly Africa," was adopted on September 4.
It received 164 votes in favor and abstentions from several countries, including Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine.
The United States was the only country to vote against it.
Unchanged stance
Resolution aims to promote equal-area map projections
Jaiswal reiterated India's clear and consistent position on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He said the UN resolution aims to promote equal-area map projections without adopting any specific world map or addressing political cartography.
The resolution was sponsored by Togo and adopted with a significant majority, underlining global support for rebalancing cartographic representation.