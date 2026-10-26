Pakistan Saudi Turkey officials head to Tehran on October 26

Top officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are heading to Tehran on October 26, 2026, to meet with Iranian leaders.

With tensions rising in the region and more Houthi attacks hitting Saudi Arabia, this meeting is all about dialing down conflicts and finding ways to work together.

The lineup includes Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.