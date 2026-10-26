Pakistan Saudi Turkey officials head to Tehran on October 26
Top officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are heading to Tehran on October 26, 2026, to meet with Iranian leaders.
With tensions rising in the region and more Houthi attacks hitting Saudi Arabia, this meeting is all about dialing down conflicts and finding ways to work together.
The lineup includes Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.
Meeting follows Makkah Joint Defence Agreement
This meetup follows the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, a pact focused on collective defense if things get rough.
Expect discussions on how these countries can handle security threats as a team while still keeping diplomatic channels open with Iran.
With Iran's Supreme National Security Council likely at the table, the goal is to keep things stable in a pretty tense neighborhood.