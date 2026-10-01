Pakistan claims it killed 22 fighters in airstrikes on Afghanistan
What's the story
Pakistan has conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan, claiming to have killed around 22 fighters. The strikes targeted "camps and hideouts" of armed groups at two locations, the country's Ministry of Information said on Thursday. However, Afghanistan's government has accused Islamabad of killing at least nine women and children during these attacks in Kunar and Helmand provinces.
Official response
Afghan government calls attacks 'aggression'
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Afghanistan's government, said the strikes took place late on Wednesday.
He said at least nine people were killed and 11 others wounded.
Mujahid condemned the attacks as "an aggression and crime against all accepted principles," adding that three houses were destroyed in Kunar and Helmand.
Escalating tensions
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan
The airstrikes have further escalated tensions between the two countries after three months of relative calm.
Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring armed groups, including Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, who carry out cross-border attacks.
However, Kabul denies these allegations and claims that Pakistani attacks have targeted civilian homes, resulting in casualties among women and children.