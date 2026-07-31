Pakistan may invite Modi to 2027 SCO Summit: Report
What's the story
Pakistan has hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad. The country's Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that invitations would be sent to all heads of state of SCO member countries, including India. "The invitation is an obligation of the host country and will be issued according to the established SCO protocol," the spokesperson said, according to India Today.
Organization's purpose
About the upcoming SCO summit
The SCO, which includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus as members, was founded on June 15, 2001, to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Eurasian region.
The upcoming summit will be held in Islamabad as part of the rotating presidency arrangements of member countries.
Diplomatic tensions
India-Pakistan ties amid 'Operation Sindoor'
The 2025 SCO Summit was held in Tianjin, China, with PM Modi and other world leaders in attendance.
However, the announcement of the 2027 summit comes amid strained India-Pakistan ties after "Operation Sindoor," India's military response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.
The attack killed 26 civilians and also led India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan.
Bilateral strain
Modi's only visit to Pakistan
Since becoming PM in 2014, Modi has visited Pakistan only once. His visit was a brief stop in Lahore on his way back from Afghanistan to meet then-PM Nawaz Sharif.
The bilateral ties have been strained due to incidents like the Uri attack (2016), the Pulwama terrorist strike (2019), and the Pahalgam attack (2025).