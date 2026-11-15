Pakistan signs with Turkey's Pasifik Teknoloji for 100,000 FPV drones
Pakistan just signed a huge deal with Turkey's Pasifik Teknoloji to get 100,000 FPV (first-person view) drones.
Over the next three years, these drones will be assembled locally with help from NRTC, aiming to seriously upgrade Pakistan's unmanned defense technology.
Pakistan receives helicopters and loitering munitions
It's not just about drones: Pakistan is also getting 10 ALPIN unmanned helicopters (each can carry up to 200kg), 25 DUMRUL mini-helicopters for short-range reconnaissance and strike missions, and hundreds of loitering munitions and ground systems.
The MERKUT FPV drones can fly up to eight kilometers and are packed with a warhead designed for maximum impact.
This move highlights growing tech ties between Turkey and Pakistan, which are even planning a joint aircraft manufacturing facility for the production of Turkey's fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets in 2025.