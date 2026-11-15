Pakistan signs with Turkey's Pasifik Teknoloji for 100,000 FPV drones

It's not just about drones: Pakistan is also getting 10 ALPIN unmanned helicopters (each can carry up to 200kg), 25 DUMRUL mini-helicopters for short-range reconnaissance and strike missions, and hundreds of loitering munitions and ground systems.

The MERKUT FPV drones can fly up to eight kilometers and are packed with a warhead designed for maximum impact.

This move highlights growing tech ties between Turkey and Pakistan, which are even planning a joint aircraft manufacturing facility for the production of Turkey's fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets in 2025.