Pakistan SC orders Imran Khan's transfer to hospital
What's the story
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the transfer of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail to a hospital. The decision comes after repeated requests from Khan's family and his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), over concerns for his health. The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been imprisoned since August 2023 on several charges which he claims are politically motivated following his ouster in 2022.
Health issues
Court orders Khan be shifted to Shifa International Hospital
Khan's sons have often raised alarms over his declining health, with lawyers claiming he has lost significant vision in his right eye.
The court has now ordered that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. He will remain there until September 16.
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the order, wishing it had come sooner to prevent further deterioration of Khan's health.
"He should remain in hospital until all doctors are satisfied," he said.
Spokesperson's remarks
Reported observation by medical board
Earlier, Bukhari said, "The Medical Board records 'Anxiety +++', palpitations and head heaviness, and explicitly recommends more frequent interaction with his immediate family/spouse."
He added, "Let Imran Khan's family meet him. Let his doctors see him, let his lawyers see him, let ANYONE see him. Hurting him isn't going to give you political legitimacy."
Political battles
PTI stripped of election symbol ahead of polls
Since losing power, Khan has been embroiled in several legal battles, including cases related to state gifts and an alleged unlawful marriage.
While some of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, appeals are still pending.
The PTI party won power in 2018 and continues to enjoy a strong support base across key provinces.
However, it was stripped of its election symbol ahead of the 2024 vote, forcing candidates to run as independents.