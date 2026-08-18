Pakistan SC orders Imran Khan's transfer to hospital

Khan's sons have often raised alarms over his declining health, with lawyers claiming he has lost significant vision in his right eye.

The court has now ordered that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. He will remain there until September 16.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the order, wishing it had come sooner to prevent further deterioration of Khan's health.

"He should remain in hospital until all doctors are satisfied," he said.