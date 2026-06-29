Pakistan suspends Geo News for airing 'offensive' Muharram program
What's the story
Pakistan has suspended the broadcast license of Karachi-based Urdu television channel, Geo News, for 15 days. The suspension was imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over a Muharram program titled "Safar-e-Ishq," aired on June 26. PEMRA claimed that the program contained "religious visualizations" that could offend religious sentiments and threaten public order.
Regulatory action
PEMRA's concerns over potential religious offense
PEMRA's order stated that the broadcast could hurt viewers' religious sentiments, undermine harmony, and disturb public peace. The authority has also directed Geo News to conduct an internal inquiry into this editorial lapse. However, it hasn't specified which scenes in the documentary violated broadcasting rules. Geo News has since removed the program from its digital platforms and issued a public apology.
Channel response
Geo News issues apology, removes content
The channel admitted to an "editorial error" in its Muharram transmission and expressed regret over the aired content. It clarified that the documentary depicted rituals practiced by a limited number of people (Shias) in Iraq and some Middle Eastern countries but maintained that the footage was intended only to depict local customs and traditions, not to promote any particular religious viewpoint.
Cultural sensitivity
Context of religious sensitivities in Pakistan
Muharram is a holy and sensitive month in Islam, often leading to heightened security and media scrutiny in Pakistan. Some members of Iraq's Shiite Muslim population perform plays and processions depicting early Islamic figures, known as ta'ziyah, which is generally opposed by scholars from Islam's more widespread Sunni sect. The country has a Sunni-majority population, with Shia Muslims making up about 10%.