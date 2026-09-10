Pakistan tells Iran to 'rein in Houthis' over Saudi attacks
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly warned Iran to control its Houthi allies in Yemen as they continue to attack Saudi Arabia. It warned that continued Houthi attacks could trigger the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a mutual security pact involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan. The warning came after Houthis attacked an airbase in Khamis Mushait and oil facilities, injuring 73 people. The incident is one of the biggest assaults on Saudi since the US-Israel war on Iran began in February.
Defense agreement
Defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Turkey
Pakistan's warning to Iran holds enormous weight due to its defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
While officials in Islamabad stressed any military role would be confined to defending Saudi, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said attacks spilling into the kingdom could trigger the joint security arrangement.
"An aggression on one country will be considered an aggression on all three countries," Asif said.
"There is no ambiguity or doubt...Unprovoked aggression or spillover...into Saudi will definitely make this agreement operational."
Diplomatic message
Message to Tehran
Pakistan has long maintained a delicate balance in its relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The latest warning highlights the severity of Houthi attacks, with sources telling Reuters that the message to Tehran is clear: control the Houthis or risk escalating a proxy war into a wider regional security crisis.
A senior regional diplomat said Pakistan had delivered this message to Iran within 24 hours, asking Tehran to use its influence over the Houthis.
Iranian stance
Tehran denies controlling Houthis
A senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran responded by saying it does not control the Houthis.
However, two separate Iranian sources told Reuters that Tehran had instructed the Houthis to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia last week.
The sources claimed that Tehran promised more money and weapons, and several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders had gone to Yemen to help coordinate the attacks.
Ongoing negotiations
Diplomatic solution for now
Per Reuters, a senior regional diplomat said Islamabad is trying to rein in the Houthis before the escalation reaches a point where the kingdom could ask Pakistan to play a more active role in defending it.
They said, "Pakistan has an agreement with Saudi Arabia, but I am hopeful the situation will not reach the point where Pakistan has to practically step in."
The diplomat added that they are looking for a diplomatic solution for now.