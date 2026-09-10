Pakistan tells Iran to 'rein in Houthis' over Saudi attacks 

Pakistan's warning to Iran holds enormous weight due to its defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

While officials in Islamabad stressed any military role would be confined to defending Saudi, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said attacks spilling into the ⁠kingdom could trigger the joint security arrangement.

"An aggression on one country will be considered an aggression on all three countries," Asif said.

"There is no ambiguity or ​doubt...Unprovoked aggression or spillover...into Saudi will definitely make this agreement operational."