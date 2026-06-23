'Pakistani forces out out': Schoolchildren, women join massive PoK protests 

Organizing body

AAC has set June 23 deadline for Pakistan government

The protests are being coordinated by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has set a deadline of June 23 for the Pakistani government to accept a charter with 38 demands. If unmet, AAC leaders have said they will organize a march of over 100,000 protesters from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad. Khan suggested this march would be aimed at establishing popular control over political institutions in Muzaffarabad and compared it to mass uprisings that led to political change in Nepal and Bangladesh.