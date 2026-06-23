'Pakistani forces out out': Schoolchildren, women join massive PoK protests
What's the story
Protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) entered their 14th day on Monday, with schoolchildren and women joining the demonstrations. At the main protest site in Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground, over 70,000 people have been sitting in for more than 11 days. The protesters demanded independence from what they call Pakistan's illegal occupation. Schoolchildren aged between 10 and 12 years were seen holding placards with slogans like "Pakistani Forces Out Out," "Pakistani Forces are Killing Kashmiris," and "We Want Basic Rights."
Widespread unrest
Protests spread to other towns, villages
The protests have spread to several towns and villages beyond Rawalakot. In Tarar Khel, young schoolchildren raised independence slogans in a public square. Hundreds of women marched in Mandhole, denouncing the Pakistani government and military as occupiers. Sardar Aman Khan, a senior organizer of the protests, warned Pakistani authorities that their room to maneuver was shrinking while PoK residents still had options available to them.
Organizing body
AAC has set June 23 deadline for Pakistan government
The protests are being coordinated by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has set a deadline of June 23 for the Pakistani government to accept a charter with 38 demands. If unmet, AAC leaders have said they will organize a march of over 100,000 protesters from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad. Khan suggested this march would be aimed at establishing popular control over political institutions in Muzaffarabad and compared it to mass uprisings that led to political change in Nepal and Bangladesh.
Examples
'If Pakistan Army continues its oppression....'
"If the Pakistan Army continues its oppression, the entire military apparatus will be pushed out of PoK," Khan told protesters. Khan also mentioned Pakistan's military history with other ethnic communities, including past atrocities against Bengalis and the ongoing persecution of Baloch and Pashtun people. "If Kashmiris cannot live in PoK, then the Pakistan Army will not be able to live here either," he said.
Humanitarian crisis
Protesters have been facing severe humanitarian crisis
The protests have also worsened the humanitarian situation in PoK. Internet services have been suspended since June 5, limiting communication and media access. Since June 14, food trucks have been blocked at entry points into the region, leading to shortages and further fueling public anger. Clashes between protesters and Pakistani Rangers/security forces have resulted in 58 deaths since the uprising began.