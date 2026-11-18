Pakistani man gets 27-year jail for plotting to kill Trump
What's the story
A Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in a United States prison for plotting the assassination of President Donald Trump and other senior political figures. The sentencing was handed down by District Judge Eric R Komitee at a federal court in Brooklyn. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Merchant was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.
Recruitment details
Merchant recruited by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Merchant, 48, was reportedly recruited by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2022.
He testified that he started visiting Iran on religious pilgrimages and met his handler, Yousef Merhardad, through a relative.
From 2023 onward, Merchant met Merhardad around 15 times over 18 months in Tehran for counter-intelligence training.
The DOJ said Merchant was then instructed to go to the US and recruit criminals or organized crime members for an assassination at a political rally.
Arrest details
Merchant arrested while preparing to leave the country
The plot was allegedly motivated by Iran's desire to avenge the killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani.
Other targets in the 2024 plot included then-President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, prosecutors said.
Merchant was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on July 12, 2026, while preparing to leave the country.
Investigators found evidence on his laptop and social media accounts showing his interest in the 2024 US presidential election and Trump.
His social media accounts contained posts praising Soleimani.
Failed plot
Killers-for-hire turned out to be undercover FBI agents
The accused told jurors that he researched Trump's rally locations and spoke of carrying out an assassination at a rally to an acquaintance.
He then lined up people he thought were hit men and paid them $5,000 he had borrowed from a relative.
The supposed killers-for-hire turned out to be undercover FBI agents, tipped by the acquaintance who saw Merchant's napkin demonstration.
Merchant was arrested in Texas while preparing to head back to Pakistan on July 12, 2024.
Official response
Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots
US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Merchant came to the US to coordinate an assassination attempt against Trump.
He added, "The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable."
Iran has denied targeting Trump or other US officials or plotting attacks against them.