Merchant, 48, was reportedly recruited by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2022.

He testified that he started visiting Iran on religious pilgrimages and met his handler, Yousef Merhardad, through a relative.

From 2023 onward, Merchant met Merhardad around 15 times over 18 months in Tehran for counter-intelligence training.

The DOJ said Merchant was then instructed to go to the US and recruit criminals or organized crime members for an assassination at a political rally.