Paris finds no BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha request at Eiffel Tower
World
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was found to have no explicit request behind the claims that it asked for female staff to be excluded during their Eiffel Tower visit.
A Paris city investigation found no proof behind the claims, saying the confusion was due to a "collective dysfunction," not any request from BAPS.
BAPS denies requesting female employee removal
Investigators didn't find any emails or written requests from BAPS about excluding women. Decisions were just made between adults on site.
BAPS denied requesting the removal or sidelining of female employees.