Paris protests over rising living costs see electric bikes torched
World
Paris has seen a wave of protests over rising living costs, with electric bikes set on fire as a powerful symbol of people's frustration.
What started as anger over rising living costs and underfunded public services has grown into wider unrest about public services, and now cities like Bordeaux and Lyon are experiencing similar scenes.
Shared mobility operators hit in Paris
Shared mobility operators are feeling the impact: Dott lost around 300 e-bikes in Paris alone, and another 120 severely damaged, for a €400,000 blow,
Lime lost 6% of its local fleet and had to pull vehicles from risky areas, and Smovengo's Velib' bikes were also damaged or stolen.
The protests have made it tough for these companies to keep their services running smoothly.