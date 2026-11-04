Peggy Flanagan elected Minnesota's 1st Native American woman US senator

Georgia now has its first Black woman governor, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor.

Michigan chose Democrat Abdul El-Sayed as its first Muslim senator.

Deb Haaland, the former US Interior Secretary, made history as New Mexico's first Native American governor.

Plus, Democrat Xavier Becerra is California's first elected Latino governor and Democrat Gina Hinojosa is Texas's first Latina governor.

Ohio and Tennessee also joined in by electing their very first female governors, Democrat Amy Acton and Republican Marsha Blackburn.

It's a big step for representation in US politics!