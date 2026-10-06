Pennsylvania faces largest measles outbreak in more than 30 years
Pennsylvania is seeing its largest measles outbreak in more than 30 years, with 1,004 confirmed cases since April.
Five people have died and 198 have been hospitalized.
Lancaster County, with sizeable Amish and Mennonite populations, has been hit especially hard.
The outbreak comes as measles cases are also climbing in nearby New York and Ohio.
Governor Shapiro disputes CDC deaths
A disagreement between Governor Josh Shapiro and US health officials over how to count measles deaths means Pennsylvania's recorded fatalities are not included in data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, right now.
While the CDC reports just two measles deaths nationwide this year, Shapiro has responded by making MMR vaccines more available in affected areas, stressing that boosting vaccination rates is key to stopping future outbreaks.