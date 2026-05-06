US laughs off Iran's claim they have 'Kamikaze Dolphins'

The United States Department of Defense has dismissed reports that Iran is training dolphins for suicide missions. The rumors stem from a Wall Street Journal report which suggested that Iran may be considering using marine mammals to attack US naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed these claims during a Pentagon briefing, saying he couldn't confirm or deny the existence of such capabilities in the US but was "certain" they didn't exist in Iran.

General 'You mean like sharks with laser beams?' Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Dan Caine, who joined Hegseth at the conference, also shrugged off the reports, replying, "I haven't heard the kamikaze dolphins thing," before joking, "You mean like sharks with laser beams?" He was referring to the 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, in which Dr. Evil complains that he was unable to obtain "sharks with frickin' laser beams on their heads" and had to settle for laser-equipped "mutant sea bass."

WSJ Iranian officials said Tehran could use previously unused weapons In its report from last week, the Wall Street Journal suggested that Iran is exploring reviving Soviet-era programs that trained dolphins for military use, including potentially equipping them to carry mines toward enemy ships in the strait. "Iranian officials said Tehran could use previously unused weapons to attack US warships, from submarines to mine-carrying dolphins," the report said.

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Historical context Iran's alleged past acquisition of killer dolphins The BBC reported in 2000 that Iran had purchased killer dolphins from the Soviet navy. These dolphins were trained to attack warships and could reportedly distinguish between foreign and Soviet submarines by their propeller sounds. The mammals were trained to attack Iran's enemies with harpoons attached to their backs and to undertake kamikaze strikes against enemy ships by carrying mines, the outlet reported.

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Mammals US Navy's history with marine mammals While Hegseth did not give clear cut answer, the idea of using marine mammals in warfare isn't entirely far-fetched. The US Navy has a long history of employing dolphins and sea lions for military purposes. The Marine Mammal Program, established in 1959, trains these animals to detect mines, conduct surveillance, and locate objects at sea. Scott Savitz from Rand Corporation noted that the mammals played a key role in detecting naval mines during the Iraq War in 2003.