Pentagon taps Musk, Luckey to rethink how US fights wars
What's the story
The US Department of Defense has enlisted tech mogul Elon Musk and Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey to help define the future of warfare. The initiative, dubbed Project Meridian, was unveiled by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a recent "State of the Force" address. The project aims to examine how wars could be fought in light of rapid technological advancements.
Project details
Newt Gingrich also co-leads Project Meridian
Along with Musk and Luckey, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will also co-lead Project Meridian.
The initiative will be supervised by Defense Department Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael.
Their mission is to explore "the battlefields of the future" and the "weapons and technologies warfighters" may use on them, Hegseth said in a letter announcing the project.
Project duration
Team has 120 days to submit findings
The team behind Project Meridian will have 120 days to submit their findings and recommend "actionable solutions to start developing, testing, and fielding" advanced technology.
This is all part of a strategy to ensure America's continued military dominance.
The Pentagon also announced an Autonomous Warfare Command on the same day as Hegseth's address, aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous systems and drones.
Tech leaders
Musk's ties with the Trump administration
Musk's participation in Project Meridian isn't surprising given his close ties with the Trump administration.
The project marks Musk's first official return to the administration since leaving the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last year.
His company SpaceX launches satellites for the US government and runs a satellite network that supports national defense missions.
Defense technology
Anduril is already working with the US government
Luckey's defense tech company Anduril builds autonomous military systems and drones.
The firm recently won government contracts to develop long-range missiles, semi-autonomous fighter aircraft, and provide hardware and integration for the Army's mobile intelligence system.
The Trump administration has prioritized advanced military technology development and procurement from Silicon Valley-approved companies like Musk's SpaceX and Luckey's Anduril Industries.