The quakes struck on Wednesday evening

Death toll in Venezuelan earthquakes reaches 589

By Chanshimla Varah 07:06 pm Jun 26, 202607:06 pm

What's the story

The number of people killed in two Venezuelan earthquakes has doubled in just one day to reach 589. Over 2,980 have also been injured, acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Friday, as she welcomed the arrival of rescue crews from all over the world. The quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, are among the strongest to hit the country in over a century.