Death toll in Venezuelan earthquakes reaches 589
What's the story
The number of people killed in two Venezuelan earthquakes has doubled in just one day to reach 589. Over 2,980 have also been injured, acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Friday, as she welcomed the arrival of rescue crews from all over the world. The quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, are among the strongest to hit the country in over a century.
Epicenter impact
La Guaira worst hit
La Guaira, located north of the capital Caracas, was one of the worst-hit areas. The region's main airport has been shut down due to extensive damage, hampering relief efforts. Many buildings were reduced to skeletons and streets cracked open in this coastal region. Rescue teams have started arriving in La Guaira to help with search and rescue operations. Dramatic rescues have been captured on camera, including a woman trapped under a cement slab and pulled out alive by rescuers.
Relief operations
6.76 million people could be affected by the quakes
According to the International Organization for Migration, the earthquakes could affect up to 6.76 million people in Venezuela, with almost two million of them in Caracas alone. Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency and announced a $200 million reconstruction fund. She has also appealed to businesses for heavy construction equipment to aid rescue operations.
Global aid
US, other countries pledge assistance
The United States has pledged immediate assistance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio promising a "big, fast and effective" response. Other countries like Spain, Chile, Switzerland and Turkey have also sent rescue teams and equipment. Leaders from Qatar, Brazil, Portugal and Canada have promised help too. According to Jens Laerke, a spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 1,000 emergency responders from 25 search-and-rescue teams from across the world are heading to Venezuela.