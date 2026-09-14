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Home / News / World News / Australia: Man takes counterfeit weight-loss drug, hospitalized with torn esophagus
Australia: Man takes counterfeit weight-loss drug, hospitalized with torn esophagus
The counterfeit peptide contained semaglutide, another peptide but about eight times higher than in approved products

Australia: Man takes counterfeit weight-loss drug, hospitalized with torn esophagus

By Snehil Singh
Sep 14, 2026
03:51 pm
What's the story

Australia's medicines regulator has issued a warning over the serious risks of counterfeit products after a patient suffered a torn esophagus (food pipe). The incident involved retatrutide, an experimental weight loss drug that is not approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) or any overseas regulators. The TGA was alerted when someone experienced uncontrollable vomiting after taking what they believed was retatrutide, leading to hospitalization due to the torn esophagus.

Product analysis

Counterfeit product contained semaglutide

Upon investigation, the TGA found that the counterfeit product contained semaglutide, another peptide that targets hunger.

The amount of semaglutide was about eight times higher than in approved products.

TGA's chief medical adviser Professor Robyn Langham warned that such unapproved products could be fake or counterfeit and pose serious health risks due to unknown ingredients and contamination.

Health warning

Unapproved peptide products pose serious health risks

Professor Langham emphasized the dangers of unapproved peptide products, especially injectable ones.

According to The Guardian, she said, "The biggest risks with unapproved peptide products are not knowing what is in the vial, how much of it, or even what substance it contains."

The Victorian health department had also warned about acute liver toxicity linked to products labeled as retatrutide earlier this year.

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Quality control

Incident highlights need for strict regulation of peptide drugs

TGA head Professor Anthony Lawler said imported and illegal products are "not subject to the same controls over the quality or efficacy of the goods when compared with medicines approved for supply in Australia," as per the media outlet.

Australia's chief medical officer has also previously warned about unapproved peptides after reports of serious adverse effects like liver damage, inflammation, and severe allergic reactions.

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