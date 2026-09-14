Australia: Man takes counterfeit weight-loss drug, hospitalized with torn esophagus
What's the story
Australia's medicines regulator has issued a warning over the serious risks of counterfeit products after a patient suffered a torn esophagus (food pipe). The incident involved retatrutide, an experimental weight loss drug that is not approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) or any overseas regulators. The TGA was alerted when someone experienced uncontrollable vomiting after taking what they believed was retatrutide, leading to hospitalization due to the torn esophagus.
Product analysis
Counterfeit product contained semaglutide
Upon investigation, the TGA found that the counterfeit product contained semaglutide, another peptide that targets hunger.
The amount of semaglutide was about eight times higher than in approved products.
TGA's chief medical adviser Professor Robyn Langham warned that such unapproved products could be fake or counterfeit and pose serious health risks due to unknown ingredients and contamination.
Health warning
Unapproved peptide products pose serious health risks
Professor Langham emphasized the dangers of unapproved peptide products, especially injectable ones.
According to The Guardian, she said, "The biggest risks with unapproved peptide products are not knowing what is in the vial, how much of it, or even what substance it contains."
The Victorian health department had also warned about acute liver toxicity linked to products labeled as retatrutide earlier this year.
Quality control
Incident highlights need for strict regulation of peptide drugs
TGA head Professor Anthony Lawler said imported and illegal products are "not subject to the same controls over the quality or efficacy of the goods when compared with medicines approved for supply in Australia," as per the media outlet.
Australia's chief medical officer has also previously warned about unapproved peptides after reports of serious adverse effects like liver damage, inflammation, and severe allergic reactions.