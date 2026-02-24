Peter Attia resigns from 'CBS News' over Epstein messages

Dr. Peter Attia has stepped down from his role as a contributor at CBS News after government documents revealed messages exchanged between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on Attia's resignation. Notably, he had only recently joined CBS News as part of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss's strategy to revamp the network.

Controversial correspondence Messages exchanged during mid-2010s The US government had released over three million investigation files related to Epstein, which included messages from Attia. These messages were exchanged during the mid-2010s, even after Epstein's 2008 guilty plea for prostitution involving a minor. The correspondence suggested a friendly relationship, with Epstein sometimes seeking medical advice from Attia. One crude joke from Attia in a 2016 message about female genitalia being "low carb" was also revealed in the documents.

Public apology Issued a lengthy apology on social media After the files were released, Attia issued a lengthy apology on social media, which he also shared with his team and patients. In his apology, he expressed regret for putting himself in a position where "embarrassing, tasteless and indefensible" emails became public. He clarified that he was not involved in any criminal activity and had no connection to Epstein's abuse or exploitation.

Advertisement

Professional fallout Resignation communicated to 'CBS' booking department employees Attia also resigned as Chief Science Officer at protein bar company David after the controversy. Inside CBS News, some staff were reportedly unhappy with the delay in Attia's removal from his position. His name later disappeared from a list of new contributors shared internally by CBS executives. His resignation was officially communicated to CBS, booking department employees through an internal email on Monday.

Advertisement