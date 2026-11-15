Petition for Jensen Huang reinstatement at NVIDIA collects 132,000 signatures
A petition to bring back former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has picked up serious momentum, crossing 132,000 signatures after his resignation on November 12, 2026 following reports of another affair with an NVIDIA executive.
Supporters, including big names like Elon Musk and Replit CEO Amjad Masad, are urging NVIDIA's board to run a fair, transparent investigation before making any final calls about Huang's future.
Colette Kress is NVIDIA interim CEO
Huang stepped down following reports of another affair with an NVIDIA executive.
While the board investigates, Colette Kress, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.
Many employees and petition backers feel Huang was removed too quickly and are pushing for due process and more openness as things unfold.