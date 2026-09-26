Pew survey: nearly 1 in 5 Americans view China positively
World
A new Pew Research Center survey shows nearly one in five Americans now view China positively, up from just 11% five years ago.
Negative views have dropped too, especially among younger people, who are much more likely to see China in a favorable light than those over 50.
Partisan split in Americans's China views
The survey landed right as President Xi Jinping visited Washington and met with President Trump and tech leaders.
Politics matter here: 26% of Democrats see China positively versus only 10% of Republicans; even among Republicans, positive views have doubled since 2021.