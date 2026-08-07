Indian-origin PhD student found dead in California after solo hike
What's the story
Vikram Mubayi, a PhD student of Indian origin at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), was found dead after going missing during a solo hiking trip in California's Big Pine Lakes area. He had embarked on the hike over the weekend but failed to return as planned and stopped communicating with his family. His body was recovered on August 3 from the same area. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.
Search initiated
Search operation launched after family reported him missing
Mubayi last spoke to his family at around 8:30pm on August 1, sharing his GPS coordinates before communication ceased.
Concerned for his safety, the family reported him missing to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office. This prompted a large-scale search operation with assistance from Inyo County Search and Rescue volunteers.
Authorities have not disclosed how he entered the water or any signs of foul play in this ongoing investigation.
Academic profile
Mubayi was pursuing a PhD in chemical engineering
Mubayi was pursuing a PhD in Chemical Engineering at UCSB after obtaining his bachelor's degree in the same field from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2022.
His research focused on sustainable technologies and environmentally friendly alternatives to petroleum-based materials.
He studied bacteria and biological processes that break down plant waste and plastics for more sustainable materials.
Teaching role
'Fairly experienced hiker'
Apart from his research work, Mubayi was also a teaching assistant for undergraduate and graduate chemical engineering courses at UCSB.
He was born and raised in Hong Kong and was known to be a "fairly experienced hiker."
A self-written biography published by Illini 4000 described him as someone who loved sports and enjoyed spending time outdoors.