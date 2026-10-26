Phuket flash floods affect 3 districts after heavy overnight rain
Phuket Island was slammed by flash floods after a night of heavy rain, leaving all three districts, Phuket City included, impacted by the flooding on Monday, October 26, 2026.
Roads in low-lying areas started to recede by late morning, and officials told people with small cars to steer clear for now.
Mudslides hit Phuket, 100 households affected
Phuket's Deputy Governor Romdon Hayiawae said mudslides hit some parts of the province, but teams are already working to clear debris.
About 100 households have been affected so far, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.
The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rain could keep coming until Wednesday, October 28, 2026, raising the risk of more floods and landslides across southern Thailand.
Since mid-September, flooding nationwide has claimed 83 lives and even caused major evacuations in Bangkok last month.