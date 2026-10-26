Phuket flash floods affect 3 districts after heavy overnight rain

Phuket's Deputy Governor Romdon Hayiawae said mudslides hit some parts of the province, but teams are already working to clear debris.

About 100 households have been affected so far, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rain could keep coming until Wednesday, October 28, 2026, raising the risk of more floods and landslides across southern Thailand.

Since mid-September, flooding nationwide has claimed 83 lives and even caused major evacuations in Bangkok last month.