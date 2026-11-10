Pia Dandiya becomes 1st Indian American woman in Congress
World
Pia Dandiya just became the first Indian-American woman elected to the US Congress, flipping Florida's 22nd Congressional District from Republican control.
She credits her win to months of grassroots work and connecting with voters face-to-face, telling people she entered the race without an established political background and built her campaign from the ground up.
Pia Dandiya vows Indian American representation
Dandiya says she'll focus on issues that matter most to her community and wants more Indian-American women to step into leadership roles.
She shared that she needs to make sure that her community is represented and that it has a voice, calling her win a big milestone for both herself and the wider Indian-American community in US politics.