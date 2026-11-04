Pia Dandiya wins Florida seat, Amish Shah leads Arizona
Indian American lawmakers, known as the Samosa Caucus, are making waves in this year's US midterms.
Pia Dandiya just became Florida's first Indian American to win a House seat, beating Republican Casey Askar in a district that covers Mar-a-Lago.
Over in Arizona, Democrat Amish Shah is leading his race for Congress, another sign of growing representation.
Incumbents re-elected as Democrats retake Congress
Several Indian American incumbents kept their seats too: Ami Bera won his eighth term in California, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal held on in Silicon Valley and Washington state, and Suhas Subramanyam was re-elected in Virginia.
With Democrats regaining control of Congress, the Samosa Caucus is set for a bigger role on Capitol Hill.
On the Republican side, Vivek Ramaswamy lost his Ohio governor bid despite Trump's backing, highlighting both progress and challenges for Indian Americans shaping US politics.