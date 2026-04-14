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'Picture abhi baaki hai': Iran responds to Trump's navy claim
The consulate quoted a popular dialogue from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's film

'Picture abhi baaki hai': Iran responds to Trump's navy claim

By Snehil Singh
Apr 14, 2026
12:14 pm
What's the story

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai has responded to United States President Donald Trump's claims about the Iranian navy. The consulate quoted a popular dialogue from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om, saying, "Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer, the movie is still left)." This comes after Trump claimed that Iran's navy was "finished" and had been obliterated by the US.

Naval display

Iranian consulate warns US, showcases fast missile boats

In a social media post, the Iranian consulate showcased its fast missile boats and warned the US. The post read, "Red bees of the #PersianGulf" yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up." It further added a warning for the US: "Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran's navy was 'finished.'.. now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick."

Twitter Post

Social media post by Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai

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Diplomatic efforts

Trump praises team for talks with Iran

Meanwhile, President Trump has praised US Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their talks with Iran. He said they have done a "very good job" and added that the other side wants to make a deal very badly. The deal is reportedly about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

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Nuclear negotiations

Trump says nuclear weapons issue remains unresolved

Trump also insisted that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. "If they don't agree, there's no deal; there'll never be a deal," he said. On Monday, Trump had said, "Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships', because we did not consider them much of a threat."

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