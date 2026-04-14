'Picture abhi baaki hai': Iran responds to Trump's navy claim

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai has responded to United States President Donald Trump 's claims about the Iranian navy. The consulate quoted a popular dialogue from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan 's film Om Shanti Om, saying, "Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer, the movie is still left)." This comes after Trump claimed that Iran's navy was "finished" and had been obliterated by the US.

Naval display Iranian consulate warns US, showcases fast missile boats In a social media post, the Iranian consulate showcased its fast missile boats and warned the US. The post read, "Red bees of the #PersianGulf" yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up." It further added a warning for the US: "Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran's navy was 'finished.'.. now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick."

Twitter Post Social media post by Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai “Red bees of the #PersianGulf” yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up.



Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was “finished”… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.



Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai 😏.#HORMUZ pic.twitter.com/Wu0FV5iMIc — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 13, 2026

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Diplomatic efforts Trump praises team for talks with Iran Meanwhile, President Trump has praised US Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their talks with Iran. He said they have done a "very good job" and added that the other side wants to make a deal very badly. The deal is reportedly about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

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