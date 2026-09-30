9/11-style attack planned? What happened on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Israeli officials said that the emergency signals were sent out after a fight apparently broke out in the cockpit between pilots.

Passengers reported seeing blood in the cockpit and one pilot being stabbed.

Some Israeli passengers reportedly claimed that the alleged attacker tried to force the pilot who was stabbed out of the cockpit.

A passenger said her husband helped "neutralize the terrorist" on board the flight.

"Someone shouted 'stabbing' and my husband immediately understood what was happening and rushed to the front of the plane, and along with other Israelis they neutralized the terrorist," she said.