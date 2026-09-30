9/11-style attack planned? What happened on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
What's the story
A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv faced a mid-air emergency and made an unscheduled landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after what Israeli officials said was an attempted hijacking by one of the pilots that led to a mid-air altercation. The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft had around 180 passengers on board, including Israelis. The flight first sent a "squawk code" of 7700, a general international emergency signal, as it made a U-turn over the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border.
Emergency escalation
Aircraft issued hijack code
The aircraft also briefly issued a code 7500, indicating a possible hijacking or unlawful interference.
Publicly available data shows that two hours and 15 minutes into the flight, the plane suddenly nosedived from 34,000 feet to around 17,000 feet in under a minute.
The plane then climbed slightly to 21,650 feet before dropping again to under 14,000 feet.
Security response
Israeli Air Force jets sent to intercept flight
Over the next hour, the jet failed to keep a steady altitude but remained at roughly 15,000 feet, indicating that it was being controlled by hand rather than autopilot.
Israeli authorities were unable to communicate with the aircraft during this time. Fearing a hijacking, Israeli Air Force fighter jets were sent to intercept the plane while PM Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security meeting.
Eventually, contact was established with the flight, and it landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.
Cockpit altercation
Fight broke out between pilots: Reports
Israeli officials said that the emergency signals were sent out after a fight apparently broke out in the cockpit between pilots.
Passengers reported seeing blood in the cockpit and one pilot being stabbed.
Some Israeli passengers reportedly claimed that the alleged attacker tried to force the pilot who was stabbed out of the cockpit.
A passenger said her husband helped "neutralize the terrorist" on board the flight.
"Someone shouted 'stabbing' and my husband immediately understood what was happening and rushed to the front of the plane, and along with other Israelis they neutralized the terrorist," she said.
Passengers
We need help, says passenger
"Someone shouted 'stabbing' and my husband immediately understood what was happening and rushed to the front of the plane, and along with other Israelis they neutralized the terrorist," she said.
Another passenger, with blood on his face, tells the camera,
"We're here during the hijacking of an airplane. At this point we've subdued the terrorists, we're approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help."
Pilot
Suspected hijacker is believed to be of Omani nationality
According to the Jerusalem Post, an Israeli official said it is unclear at the moment what the pilot was planning to accomplish, whether he meant to hijack the jet and fly it to Israel, crash it into the ground, or carry out a 9/11-style attack.
The official insisted that what is clear was that the pilot wanted to hijack the aircraft.
Israeli sources told the outlet that the suspected hijacker is believed to be of Omani nationality.
Flydubai
Flydubai confirmed an 'incident'
Flydubai confirmed an "incident," saying all passengers on the flight landed "safely" at Tabuk Airport. It said "all passengers are safe and accounted for."
"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," it says.
There is currently no evidence that the suspected hijacker received backing from a foreign actor.