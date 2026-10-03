Flydubai's deadheading pilots became lifesavers after cockpit attack
What's the story
The recent Flydubai Flight FZ1073 incident has raised eyebrows as two of the four pilots on board were found seated among passengers. The unusual arrangement was a part of a routine airline practice called "deadheading." This is when pilots travel on flights they aren't operating to position themselves for future assignments. However, this practice turned out to be crucial when a violent attack on the cockpit occurred.
Incident details
Passengers shout instructions in Hebrew and English
The incident took place when the co-pilot attacked and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar.
The captain was seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene.
Videos from inside the plane show passengers shouting instructions in English and Hebrew, with one saying, "He tried to crash the plane."
Another voice announced, "There's an additional pilot here," referring to the off-duty pilots who would later help land the aircraft safely.
Passenger intervention
Aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds
The aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunged nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds during the incident. It was later diverted and landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
Passengers described the plane losing control for around 20-30 seconds before stabilizing.
One passenger said it appeared as if the plane was dropping for around 20 to 30 seconds before stabilizing, only to begin descending again.
Aftermath
Co-pilot detained, handed over to UAE
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the passengers for preventing another "9/11-style" tragedy.
He met with those who intervened, including Yaniv Hayun, a passenger who helped subdue the co-pilot and was seen wearing a blood-stained shirt in videos from the incident.
The co-pilot, an Omani national, was detained by Saudi authorities and later handed over to the UAE.