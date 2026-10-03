Flydubai's deadheading pilots became lifesavers after cockpit attack

The incident took place when the co-pilot attacked and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar.

The captain was seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene.

Videos from inside the plane show passengers shouting instructions in English and Hebrew, with one saying, "He tried to crash the plane."

Another voice announced, "There's an additional pilot here," referring to the off-duty pilots who would later help land the aircraft safely.