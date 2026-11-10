Pitt Rivers Museum returns 39 human remains to Naga people

The Naga community plans to lay the remains to rest under a joint memorial.

This return wraps up six years of collaboration with the museum and follows a growing global push for museums to send back items taken during colonial times.

As museum director Laura Van Broekhoven put it, these were collected in times that had different ethics, different thinking, which was not unproblematic when we look at it with the eyes of today.

The Naga people see it as a way to honor their ancestors.