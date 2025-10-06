Indian-origin manager shot dead after asking man, 'Are you alright?'

An Indian-origin motel manager, Rakesh Ehagaban, was shot dead in the United States of America in Pittsburgh's Robinson Township on Friday. The 51-year-old was shot in the head at point-blank range by Stanley Eugene West (37), who has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering another person. The incident occurred when Ehagaban stepped outside to see what was happening after West shot his female companion in the parking lot following an argument.

Incident details Surveillance footage shows West shooting Ehagaban Police said West fired at Ehagaban when he inquired, "Are you alright, bud?" Surveillance footage from the motel showed West approaching Ehagaban and shooting him in the head as he got within a foot of him. Police said that a 9mm Blazer Luger was found on the sidewalk near Ehagaban's body. The police have launched an investigation into this case and are looking into West's actions before and after the shooting.

Officer wounded West was injured during an encounter with the police West was also injured during an encounter with the police when he opened fire on officers, hitting a Pittsburgh detective in the leg. The officers returned fire, hitting West multiple times. Martin Devine, Acting Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, said the injured detective is "resting comfortably at home with his family and with the full support of his fellow officers and the Bureau."

Victim's status West's female companion in critical condition West's female companion was also shot and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. She was sitting in a black sedan with a child when West approached and fired at the driver's side door, shattering the window. The child, who was seated in the back seat during this incident, escaped unharmed.