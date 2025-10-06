LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Trump defies court order; deploys National Guard to Oregon, Chicago 
Summarize
Trump defies court order; deploys National Guard to Oregon, Chicago 
The governors of Illinois and Oregon slammed the deployment

Trump defies court order; deploys National Guard to Oregon, Chicago 

By Snehil Singh
Oct 06, 2025
10:57 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has defied a federal court order by deploying National Guard troops to Portland in Oregon and Chicago in Illinois. The move comes after a judge temporarily blocked the deployment of 200 troops to Oregon. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to sue over this decision, calling it "un-American" and "a breathtaking abuse of the law and power." Trump authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to tackle what he called "out-of-control crime" in Chicago.

Twitter Post

California Governor Newsom's post on X

Deployment details

Illinois governor accuses Trump of 'manufacturing a crisis'

Trump's decision came after immigration authorities clashed with protesters in Chicago. Officials say a "armed woman" was shot after alleging she and others slammed their cars into police cars. The Pentagon also confirmed 200 members of the California National Guard were reassigned to Portland to "support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal personnel performing official duties," while Oregon Governor Tina Kotek confirmed that 101 members of the California National Guard had already arrived in Oregon.

Lack of communication

No official communication from federal government about deployment

Governor Kotek also said that there has been no official communication from the federal government about the deployment. She stressed that "there is no need for military intervention in Oregon," adding, "There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security." The California National Guard was federally activated in June for a 90-day period as part of Trump's strategy to combat what he called rising crime and assist deportation efforts.

Extension request

California DOJ confirms extension of National Guard federalization sought

The California Department of Justice stated that Trump was seeking to extend the federalization of the National Guard for another 90 days. Protests have been ongoing in Portland and other cities over the Trump administration's increased immigration enforcement. Portland has an allegedly high concentration of Antifa people, short for "anti-fascist." The US president recently signed an executive order designating the group, which is a loosely organized movement of far-left activists, as a domestic terrorist organization.