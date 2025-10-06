Trump defies court order; deploys National Guard to Oregon, Chicago 

United States President Donald Trump has defied a federal court order by deploying National Guard troops to Portland in Oregon and Chicago in Illinois. The move comes after a judge temporarily blocked the deployment of 200 troops to Oregon. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to sue over this decision, calling it "un-American" and "a breathtaking abuse of the law and power." Trump authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to tackle what he called "out-of-control crime" in Chicago.

Twitter Post California Governor Newsom's post on X This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power by the President of the United States.



America is on the brink of martial law.



Do not be silent. https://t.co/BxWvN1lQT1 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 6, 2025

Deployment details Illinois governor accuses Trump of 'manufacturing a crisis' Trump's decision came after immigration authorities clashed with protesters in Chicago. Officials say a "armed woman" was shot after alleging she and others slammed their cars into police cars. The Pentagon also confirmed 200 members of the California National Guard were reassigned to Portland to "support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal personnel performing official duties," while Oregon Governor Tina Kotek confirmed that 101 members of the California National Guard had already arrived in Oregon.

Lack of communication No official communication from federal government about deployment Governor Kotek also said that there has been no official communication from the federal government about the deployment. She stressed that "there is no need for military intervention in Oregon," adding, "There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security." The California National Guard was federally activated in June for a 90-day period as part of Trump's strategy to combat what he called rising crime and assist deportation efforts.