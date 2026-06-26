Light aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest building
What's the story
A small aircraft crashed into the CITIC Tower in Beijing, Beijing's tallest building. The incident left debris and broken glass panels scattered around the site. A small fire was also reported at the crash site. Eyewitnesses captured dramatic footage of the event, showing a damaged portion of the 108-story skyscraper and a tail section of the plane on the ground.
Security measures
Police asked people to delete videos, pictures
In the aftermath of the crash, police cordoned off roads around CITIC Tower and restricted people from filming the incident. They also asked those who had taken pictures or videos to delete them, Reuters reported. Chinese social media platforms have since removed such content from their sites. However, some footage remains available on X (formerly Twitter).
Aircraft details
Aircraft identified as domestically manufactured light sport plane
The aircraft involved in the crash has been identified as a domestically manufactured light sport plane named Sunward SA 60L Aurora, according to CNN. The plane is manufactured by a local general aviation company that provides services such as pilot training and aerial photography. However, no official statement from the company or Chinese authorities has been released yet regarding this incident.
Drone regulations
Beijing has banned flying drones since May 1
Beijing has also imposed a ban on flying drones since May 1, under new regulations. The rules prohibit residents from flying, renting, or buying drones without government approval. Videos and images of the accident showed a part of the building damaged, as well as a tail section of the plane and the broken windscreen of a cab on the ground. Two glass panels of the building were also seen broken.
Twitter Post
Videos, images of crash
今天下午，一架型号为 B-12PP 的国产轻型通航小飞机，撞到了北京第一高楼 - 中国尊 pic.twitter.com/CobNs6fSBA— Sea (@Sea_Bitcoin) June 26, 2026