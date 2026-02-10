Video: Plane makes emergency landing on US roadway, hits vehicles
A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy street in Gainesville, Georgia, on Monday. The incident involved a Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 single-engine aircraft that struck several vehicles while trying to land. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the plane had engine problems around 12:10pm local time.
The plane took off from Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville and was headed for Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton. However, the pilots noticed engine issues with the plane's RPMs shortly after takeoff and decided to turn back toward Gainesville. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said "the airplane didn't have enough power to make it to the airport," forcing a roadway landing.
During the emergency landing, the plane's right wing hit a vehicle, causing its fuel tank to detach and collide with an SUV. This led to minor injuries for several people involved in the crash. Two individuals were hospitalized for treatment. The incident caused road closures and extended traffic delays in the area. The FAA and NTSB are now investigating the incident. The crash was widely shared on social media, with videos showing the plane's emergency landing on a busy street.
GAINESVILLE MIRACLE— Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 10, 2026
A single-engine plane crash-lands in the middle of a busy Georgia intersection.
The pilot threads moving traffic, hits multiple cars, and still walks away.
Not a soul killed. Just a miracle at 60 mph. Might be time to rethink the risk. pic.twitter.com/NOLC5vn7tU