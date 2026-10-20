Planned Aurora temple attack thwarted during Navarathri, Alexandros Paporakis arrested
A planned attack on the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora, Illinois, was stopped just in time during Navarathri celebrations.
Police arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis after a coworker tipped them off about his alleged plan to target people of Indian origin with a semiautomatic weapon.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was at the temple with his family, called the incident a miracle and said that was why we are able to talk about this in a different way we otherwise would have.
Raja Krishnamoorthi: online hate fuels threats
Krishnamoorthi stressed how online hate speech is fueling real-world threats, saying, "This hate has no place in America."
He also pointed out that some politicians are taking advantage of rising hostility for their own gain, specifically mentioning Texas Republican Bo French.
The congressman urged everyone to keep practicing their beliefs without fear.
India has asked for a full investigation and legal action.