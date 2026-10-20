Planned Aurora temple attack thwarted during Navarathri, Alexandros Paporakis arrested

A planned attack on the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora, Illinois, was stopped just in time during Navarathri celebrations.

Police arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis after a coworker tipped them off about his alleged plan to target people of Indian origin with a semiautomatic weapon.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was at the temple with his family, called the incident a miracle and said that was why we are able to talk about this in a different way we otherwise would have.