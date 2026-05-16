PM arrives in Netherlands on second leg of five-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in the Netherlands as part of his five-nation tour. The visit will see him hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, defense, and renewable energy. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was received by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, among other officials.

Diplomatic engagement Visit to deepen India-Netherlands partnership, says PM PM Modi's visit is aimed at strengthening the India-Netherlands partnership, especially after the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister said this visit allows deepening relations in areas such as semiconductors, water, and clean energy. He also expressed his eagerness to meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during his stay.

Tour schedule Bilateral trade reached $27.8 billion in 2024-25 The Prime Minister's tour comes after a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates, where he met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade partners in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching $27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India's fourth-largest investor with cumulative foreign direct investment of $55.6 billion.

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