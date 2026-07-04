PM Modi receives death threat ahead of Australia visit
What's the story
Ahead of his three-day visit to Australia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a death threat. The threat was posted on Facebook under the name "Abu Mustafa" in the comments section of a post promoting the "Melbourne Meets Modi" community event. The comment read, "The roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death."
Ongoing investigation
Australian authorities investigating the matter
Australian authorities have launched an investigation into the death threat against PM Modi. The IP address linked to the account has been traced as part of the probe, The Australia Today reported. However, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have not confirmed any arrests or details about the ongoing investigation. Security agencies are taking this threat very seriously, and multiple agencies are likely to be involved in ensuring PM Modi's safety during his visit.
Scheduled meetings
PM Modi to attend bilateral meetings, community engagements during visit
During his visit, PM Modi will attend bilateral meetings and community engagements. One of the major events is the "Melbourne Meets Modi" at Marvel Stadium on July 9. He will also meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit from July 8-10 in Melbourne. The summit will focus on strengthening ties between India and Australia, with PM Albanese describing India as a key strategic and economic partner for Australia.