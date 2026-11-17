PM Modi also recalled the historic ties of the Quad with Manila, where officials from the four member countries first met in 2007.

"10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone."

He said since January 2025, foreign ministers have met five times, bearing "testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership."