'Constructive and trusted partnership': Modi on Quad at Manila summit
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership" that strives to deliver trusted solutions spanning maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response. The Quad comprises India, Australia, Japan, and the US. Speaking at the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, he said, "For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership...From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavor that....Quad provides trusted solutions."
Historical significance
PM recalls historic ties of Quad with Manila
PM Modi also recalled the historic ties of the Quad with Manila, where officials from the four member countries first met in 2007.
"10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone."
He said since January 2025, foreign ministers have met five times, bearing "testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership."
US-India relations
Trump praises Modi, calls him a 'very tough man'
"I'm confident...our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.
US President Donald Trump also addressed the summit, where he called Modi a "very tough man" and jokingly referred to Australian PM Anthony Albanese as being "okay."
He also revealed that part of the cooperation between the Quad nations, their Navies recently conducted the 30th annual Malabar joint Naval exercises near Japan, "where our sailors completed anti-submarine...anti-surface warfare drills."
Trump
'Our submarines are beyond reproach'
"Today, anti-submarine is very important and we have been doing the anti-surface warfare for a long time but anti-submarine has become more and more important," he added.
"Our submarines are beyond reproach; we make the greatest submarines anywhere in the world. Now we are working with Australia and others on that. But our submarines are very advanced."