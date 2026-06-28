Seychelles bestows 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' on PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the "Guardian of the Blue Horizon," Seychelles's top honor, for his leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award was presented during his official visit to the East African island nation. It recognizes PM Modi's long-standing dedication to sustainable development, environmental protection, and international cooperation in tackling global climate challenges.
Award significance
Presidential citation recognized PM Modi's support for SIDS
The Presidential Citation also recognized PM Modi's support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and his efforts to strengthen climate resilience. It highlighted his advocacy for responsible ocean resource management and the growing partnership between India and Seychelles in environmental conservation. Reacting to the honor, PM Modi expressed gratitude on X (formerly Twitter).
Dedication
Reaffirmed India's commitment to environmental protection
"I humbly accept this title with honor and dedicate it to all other countries that are struggling against the challenges of climate change," he wrote. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed India's commitment to environmental protection through initiatives like Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), International Solar Alliance, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He reiterated India's readiness to contribute to global sustainability efforts.
Twitter Post
PM dedicates honor to all countries struggling against climate change
Mon annan gratitid anver lepep ek gouvernman Sesel osi byen ki Prezidan Herminie pour donn mwan tit ‘Gardyen Lorizon Ble.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2026
Mon enbleman aksepte sa tit avek loner e dedye li a tou lezot pei ki pe lager kont bann defi sanzman klima e ki konsider proteksyon lanvironnman zot… pic.twitter.com/aHZVPOe9cF
Global accolades
Other international recognitions received by PM Modi
The Seychelles honor is the latest in a series of international recognitions for PM Modi's contributions to climate action and sustainable development. In May 2026, he was awarded the Agricola Medal by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for his role in strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agriculture. In 2018, he received both the Seoul Peace Prize and Champions of Earth Award from United Nations.