Seychelles bestows 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' on PM Modi

Global accolades

Other international recognitions received by PM Modi

The Seychelles honor is the latest in a series of international recognitions for PM Modi's contributions to climate action and sustainable development. In May 2026, he was awarded the Agricola Medal by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for his role in strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agriculture. In 2018, he received both the Seoul Peace Prize and Champions of Earth Award from United Nations.