'Trust is India's strongest currency': PM Modi in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the importance of trust in India's global trade relations. Speaking at a community program in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , he said "Trust has become India's strongest currency," and referred to the trade deals India has agreed with several countries, PTI reported. He highlighted recent trade deals with the United States, European Union, and Australia, which reflect India's growing confidence as a trusted partner.

Diaspora impact Indian diaspora as a bridge between India and Malaysia Modi also praised the Indian diaspora in Malaysia for being a bridge between the two nations. He announced plans to open a new consulate in Malaysia and said that nearly three million people of Indian descent live there. Most of them are of Tamil origin, which he called "India's gift to the world."

Economic growth India's economic transformation and global confidence Modi also spoke about India's economic transformation over the last decade, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. He said India is now the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and third-largest startup hub. The PM also spoke about rising defense exports, which have grown almost 30%, and expanding global confidence in India's economic trajectory.

Advertisement

Tourism appeal Strengthening ties through tourism and technology Modi urged the Indian community in Malaysia to strengthen ties by inviting Malaysians to visit India. He said, "Don't come alone—bring your Malaysian friends as well," adding that people-to-people ties are key to India-Malaysia friendship. He also invited them to experience India's modernization through Vande Bharat trains and announced that India's digital payments platform UPI would soon be operational in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Consulate announcement Plans for new consulate in Malaysia During his address, PM Modi announced plans to open a new consulate in Malaysia. He said that nearly three million people of Indian descent live there, most of whom are of Tamil origin. Modi called the Tamil language India's gift to the world. The PM also praised the singing abilities of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his love for Tamil songs by legendary actor-politician M G Ramachandran (MGR).