PM Modi, Malaysian PM vow to elevate defense, economic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia ﻿, emphasized, "We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains." He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya on Sunday after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed him at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Saturday.

Agenda Bilateral talks to cover defense, economic cooperation The bilateral talks between the two leaders are expected to cover a wide range of topics. These include defense and security, economic cooperation, innovation, clean energy, semiconductors, and people-to-people ties. The discussions come after India and Malaysia upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The visit is expected to impart significant momentum to our close and multi-faceted partnership."

Cooperation expansion PM Modi emphasizes deepening cooperation During the talks, PM Modi said, "Today, our cooperation is deepening in every sector, from agriculture and manufacturing to clean energy and semiconductors." The Indian diaspora in Malaysia was also highlighted as a bridge between the two nations. Modi said, "The true strength of our relationship lies in our people-to-people ties. The nearly 3 million Malaysian citizens of Indian origin are a living bridge between our two countries..."

Advertisement

ASEAN role PM lauds Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship PM Modi congratulated Malaysia on its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He said, "The core message of my visit today is very clear: India wants to work with Malaysia to take our relationship to a new level and expand cooperation in every possible area..." Modi also expressed confidence that Malaysia's chairmanship would strengthen ties between India and ASEAN.

Advertisement