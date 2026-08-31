PM Modi meets Iranian president at Bishkek SCO Summit
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. This was their first in-person meeting since the Iran war began in February. They discussed bilateral ties, trade and the prevailing situation in West Asia. PM Modi said he reiterated commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. "We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come."
Diplomatic efforts
Pezeshkian's agenda at SCO summit
PM Modi also said they had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region.
"India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he wrote on X.
Pezeshkian is attending the summit to seek support against what he calls US aggression.
"We do not seek war, and this is a clear message...we have so far conveyed," he said.
"However, we will never sit still in the face of aggressions and will give decisive response to aggressors."
Strikes
US forces struck two launchers on Larak Island
His comments came after Iran and the US traded strikes, the first since late July.
US forces on Sunday struck two launchers on Larak Island after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) "were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz."
Following the attack, the IRGC said a number of military personnel and civilians were killed or wounded in the attack and vowed that the strike would be responded to with "punishment for the aggressor."
Twitter Post
Modi holds bilateral meeting with Pezeshkian
#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026
(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/BEDua6jPKE
Regional stability
Iranian president's views on regional stability and security
At the summit, Pezeshkian stressed that instability in the region is harmful to all countries and called for convergence to achieve economic and security objectives.
He said, "This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present at it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena."
Upcoming meetings
Pezeshkian will also hold bilateral talks with Putin
During the visit, Pezeshkian will also hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.
Discussions will also be held with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
On the second day of his trip, he will deliver a speech at the SCO summit of the heads of state.