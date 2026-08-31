PM Modi meets Iranian president at Bishkek SCO Summit

PM Modi also said they had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region.

"India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he wrote on X.

Pezeshkian is attending the summit to seek support against what he calls US aggression.

"We do not seek war, and this is a clear message...we have so far conveyed," he said.

"However, we will never sit still in the face of aggressions and will give decisive response to aggressors."