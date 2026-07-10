'Mr India': Australia's media hails PM Modi's visit

Media coverage

'Mr India' and India's growing global stature

The visit left a lasting impression on Australia's media landscape, with extensive coverage across newspapers and television channels. A leading columnist even dubbed PM Modi "Mr India," highlighting his mass appeal among the Indian diaspora and global diplomatic profile. According to the columnist, the visit is being seen by Australians as a testament to India's economic rise and growing strategic importance on the world stage. Another newspaper, The Age, also carried a bold front-page headline that read, "Albanese's Modi Operandi."