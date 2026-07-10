'Mr India': Australia's media hails PM Modi's visit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia from July 8-10 has been widely covered in the country's media. The visit resulted in 18 major outcomes, including defense, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, and cultural cooperation. The agreements signed include a Joint Declaration on Defense and Security Cooperation and a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. As a result, Modi's visit garnered headlines. For instance, a columnist in The Australian wrote, "PM's all the way with Mr. India."
Diplomatic ties
Modi-Albanese discuss accelerating work on CECA
The visit strengthened the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was launched in 2022. PM Modi noted on social media platform X that the outcomes of this visit reflect the confidence both nations have in a prosperous future together. He also emphasized accelerating work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) during his discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne.
Community engagement
Massive diaspora event in Melbourne
The visit also included a massive diaspora event at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, where PM Modi joked about completing a "hat-trick of visits" to Australia in 12 years. The event highlighted the strong bond between India and Australia, especially with their Indian community. Australian newspapers also focused on PM Modi's pitch to investors at the Australia-India CEOs Forum.
Economic prospects
PM Modi pitches for investments in Australia
During his pitch, PM Modi urged Australian businesses to invest in critical minerals, rare earths, lithium, and artificial intelligence. He said, "India's scale and Australian expertise make for a win-win proposition." With bilateral trade exceeding $24 billion, both governments are keen to fast-track negotiations on CECA.
Media coverage
'Mr India' and India's growing global stature
The visit left a lasting impression on Australia's media landscape, with extensive coverage across newspapers and television channels. A leading columnist even dubbed PM Modi "Mr India," highlighting his mass appeal among the Indian diaspora and global diplomatic profile. According to the columnist, the visit is being seen by Australians as a testament to India's economic rise and growing strategic importance on the world stage. Another newspaper, The Age, also carried a bold front-page headline that read, "Albanese's Modi Operandi."