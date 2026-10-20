PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Russia for India-Russia summit
World
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia next year for the annual India-Russia summit, after plans to schedule Prime Minister Modi's Moscow visit in December were pushed back due to scheduling issues.
These summits, hosted alternately by both countries since their strategic partnership began in 2000, are a regular fixture in their diplomatic calendar.
India Russia near 80-year diplomatic ties
Modi's next trip comes as India and Russia approach 80 years of diplomatic ties.
The two leaders met at the BRICS summit in Delhi this year, where they had some pretty extensive talks.
This upcoming summit is expected to reinforce their ongoing cooperation and show both sides are still committed to working closely together for the long haul.