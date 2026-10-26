PM Sanae Takaichi urges action as Japan fast-tracks cybersecurity policy
World
Japan is fast-tracking a new cybersecurity policy after several companies were hit by cyberattacks, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urging immediate action to stop data leaks and system breaches.
The government plans to compile an emergency package of measures by next week, aiming to protect sensitive information and swiftly step up countermeasures.
Artex AI used, hacker demanded $50 million
The attacks reportedly used an AI tool called Artex to break into company systems.
GMO Internet Group shared that a hacker demanded $50 million in ransom (which founder and CEO Masatoshi Kumagai confirmed on Sunday).
With AI now playing a bigger role in these threats, Japan's move highlights just how important strong digital defenses are becoming for everyone.