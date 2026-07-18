PoK protests: JAAC refuses to end strike without bodies
What's the story
Protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have intensified, with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) refusing to end its strike without the return of the bodies of slain protesters, according to a report by News18. The JAAC has also demanded the release of detained protesters. Addressing demonstrators, JAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri accused the Pakistan military and PoK administration of brutally killing protesters and vowed those responsible would be held accountable.
Accusations made
Protesters won't betray 'sacred blood' of slain people
Kashmiri reportedly said the protesters would not betray what he described as the sacred blood of those killed during the unrest.
He also condemned the alleged detention and disappearance of people involved in the movement.
The JAAC leader accused authorities of trying to suppress their movement through force, adding that their agitation had become a fight for justice for those killed and detained.
Accountability promised
Protest leaders call for unity, continuation of demonstrations
Kashmiri was also quoted as warning that all those who spilled blood would be held accountable.
The shutdown continues across PoK as protest leaders call for unity and continuation of demonstrations.
Kashmiri said the movement would not end without justice for those killed and the safe return of detained protesters.
The protesters have repeatedly maintained that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met, vowing not to betray the blood of those killed.