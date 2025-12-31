Poland mandates bomb shelters in new buildings amid Russian threat

Amid rising regional tensions and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Poland has launched a multi-billion-euro project to overhaul its civil defense system. The plan includes a major expansion of bomb shelters, addressing years of neglect that officials now see as a serious risk. The country has been spending record amounts on defense, nearly 5% of GDP, on military assets like tanks, jets, and missiles, while the protection of 38 million citizens was largely ignored.

Defense upgrade Poland's civil defense overhaul: A response to security audits Most of Poland's existing bomb shelters are dilapidated and date back to the Cold War. Slawomir Cenckiewicz, head of Poland's National Security Bureau and advisor to President Karol Nawrocki, told the Financial Times it was "a gigantic problem." Recent audits by the State Fire Service have also highlighted the need for urgent action. While large infrastructure like metro stations could theoretically shelter millions, only around 300,000 people can be accommodated in high-quality bomb shelters at present.

Budget allocation Poland allocates funds for bomb shelter expansion To address this issue, the Polish government has earmarked 16 billion zloty (around $4.46 billion) for 2025-2026 to upgrade and build new bomb shelters. A landmark Civil Protection Act, effective from early 2025, requires developers to include shelter spaces in most new residential and public buildings. Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak has urged local governments to reconsider their spending priorities with a provocative question: "Maybe it's better to have a shelter instead of a swimming pool?"