Police detain Greta Thunberg at pro-Palestinian protest in London

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by British police during a pro-Palestinian protest in central London on Tuesday, according to a report by Al Jazeera. The demonstration was part of the Prisoners for Palestine initiative and involved the group Defend Our Juries. The group said Thunberg was detained under Britain's Terrorism Act for displaying a placard that read: "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide."

Protest details Protest targets Aspen Insurance, supports Palestine Action prisoners The London police said Thunberg was arrested for displaying a placard "in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000." The protest aimed to highlight Aspen Insurance's alleged complicity in genocide and support prisoners belonging to Palestine Action. The group has been banned by the British government as a "terrorist organization." Two other protesters were also arrested for vandalizing Aspen Insurance's building with red paint and hammers.

Activist's stance Thunberg's recent statements on Palestine Action prisoners Thunberg had recently expressed solidarity with Palestine Action's hunger strikers on Instagram. She criticized the British state for not intervening to stop what she called a genocide. Defend Our Juries, the group that organized Tuesday's protest, said Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy refused to speak with legal representatives or families of the hunger strikers.